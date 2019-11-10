Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Otis Fitzgerald. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Otis Fitzgerald Otis Fitzgerald, 87, of Bradenton, FL passed away November 1, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he moved to Bradenton, FL in 1998 from Sea Isle, NJ. He was a Veteran of the US Army, he attended Pierce Business School, he attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in NJ, formerly attended St. Bernard Catholic Church and recently attended Saints Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church. He is predeceased by his brothers, Vincent, Bernard and Gerald and his sister, Mary Alice Felt. He is survived by his wife, Madeline; daughters, Lisa Marie Strano and Christina Ann Parker; son, Joseph Fitzgerald; brother, Edmund Fitzgerald; sisters, Anne Muldowney and Cass Quinn and six grandchildren. Memorial Mass will be 9:30AM, Monday, November 18, 2019 at Saints Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the Breathing Room Foundation, 600 West Ave Jenkintown, PA 19046. Condolences may be made to www.brown

