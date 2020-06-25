Otis Kelly
Otis Kelly, on Friday June 19, 2020 peacefully received his eternal Wings. He was born and reared in Palmetto, FL to the late Mr. & Mrs. Govan Kelly Sr. His educational achievement was in the schools of Manatee County and Edward Waters College in Jacksonville, FL. His Christian and Spiritual Beginnings was at St Andrews AME Church where he diligently served in many capacities. His Contributions to the community was an educator in various schools of Manatee, and as an assistant principal for 30 years. One of his finest accomplishments was being a “Coach” along with his big brother Govan Kelly Jr, of a little League Baseball team “Meat Dispatch” leading them to a championship. He was also a cub scout leader. He is survived by his wife Jeanette Eubanks Kelly, Sons: Cederic Myles (Naziha), Otis Kelly Jr; daughter Nikita Kelly Carley (Zabian), brother Haywood Kelly, sisters: Daisy Johnson, Nancy Bragg (Maxie) twin Oralee Murray (Emmerson) and Evelyn Harris. Grands: Nikelle, Nikia, Kikira Kelly, Sophia Myles (Ashley), Sarah Myles, Taylor Kelly, Otis Kelly II; great grands: Octavious and Kaine Yawn, Kehlani and Khemyla Turner. Brother – in- laws Goldie M. Eubanks, Jr. (Jeanette), Leroy C. Eubanks (Audrey), Whitney Eubanks (Ann), Amos Eubanks, Clayton Eubabnks, Harold Jenkins, Joe Hardin (Dorothye). A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. Visitation is 6-8PM Friday June 26, at Westside Funeral Home 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL. Services are Private (immediately family) June 27, 2020 12:00PM. Arrangements entrusted to Westside Funeral Home (941)722-4960


Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Westside Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
