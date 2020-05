Or Copy this URL to Share

70, of Bradenton, passed away May 6, 2020. Visitation: 5-8 pm on Friday, May 15 at Abundant Favor Mortuary, 916 13th St W, Bradenton. Service will be PRIVATE. Arrangements entrusted to Abundant Favor, Bradenton. 941-747-2700



