Ozell AckermanSeptember 7, 1944 - August 8, 2020Palmetto, FL - 75 of Palmetto, Florida transitioned surrounded by family to be with the Lord Saturday, August 8, 2020. He was a graduate of Lincoln Memorial in 1962, a graduate of Florida A & M University in 1966, and later graduated from Montevallo University with a master's degree in Educational Leadership. He also was U.S. Army Veteran where he proudly served with the Florida National Guard.Ozell loved children. In his early years he worked at the Boys Club Inc. He worked in the Manatee County School District for 42 years as a Physical Education teacher, an assistant principal, a principal, and even a substitute teacher after retirement. He was the principal at Manatee Elementary for many years where the auditorium was renamed The Ozell Ackerman Auditorium. He was also a mentor, a little league baseball coach, and even a father figure to so many in Manatee County.He leaves to cherish his memories: two sons; Alan Ackerman and Bertram (LaFran) Lawton, one devoted daughter, Alana Ackerman-Johnson, five grandchildren; Tamoni and Terrance Johnson Jr., Monique, Dominique, and Chantel Lawton, two brothers; Mozell his twin (Sharon) Ackerman and Terry Ackerman, one sister, Osie Ackerman-Sailes, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.A public viewing will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 from 6:00-8:00PM at Westside Funeral Home in Palmetto, Florida. A private Homegoing Celebration will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00AM at Bible Baptist Church in Palmetto, Florida. Interment will follow at Skyway Memorial Gardens in Palmetto, Florida.All resolutions, acknowledgements, cards, and flowers should be sent to Westside Funeral Home: 204 7th Street West Palmetto, Florida 34221. We are asking all family and friends attending either the public viewing or private service to follow the CDC Guidelines. Mask are required and temperatures will be checked. Due to limited seating, the service will be broadcast live on Bible Baptist Church YouTube channel.