Pamela K. Oraczewski (nee Tomlin) Pamela K. Oraczewski (nee Tomlin), age 56, of Pittsgrove Twp., NJ, formerly of Williamstown, NJ and Bradenton, FL, passed away on July 17, 2019. Pam loved the outdoors and spending time with her family. Beloved daughter of the late John Tomlin and the late Jean (nee Crumley) Cairns (the late David Cairns). Devoted mother of Justin Sainson and Jonathan Sainson and grandmother of Jacob and Yonah. Dear sister of Cynthia Mehalick, Robert Tomlin, Ronald Tomlin, Kathy DiBernardo, Mark Cairns, Heather Anne Johnson, the late John Tomlin, IV, and the late David Tomlin. Loving companion of Benjamin Fogg. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Services are being held privately at the request of the family. For more information please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 23, 2019