Pamela P. Lunde
1977 - 2020
Pamela P. Lunde Pamela P. Lunde, 62, of Bradenton, FL passed away May 5, 2020. Born in Springfield, MA, she grew up in Watertown, CT, before moving to Florida in 1977. She is predeceased by her parents, Charles M. Pead and Shirley M. Pead. She is survived by her two sons; Joshua (Kate) Lunde, Justin (Tracy) Stockwell and three brothers; Gregg (Lorrie) Pead, David (Patricia) Pead, and Christopher (Mary) Pead. Pamela attended University of Connecticut. She sang in the choir at Palma Sola Presbyterian Church. She loved to travel and visit museums. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Inflammatory Breast Cancer Research Foundation (ibcresearch.org).

Published in Bradenton Herald on May 10, 2020.
