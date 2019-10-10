Pamela P. Welch Pamela P. Welch, on the morning of Friday, October 5, 2019, went peacefully to be with Jesus in her eternal home. She will be remembered by her courage, smile, spunk and thoughtfulness. She is survived by her son, Jeremiah Welch, III; daughter-in-law, Tanner; granddaughter, Raelynn of Augusta, Georgia; her parents, Jim and Connie McCloy of Bradenton, Florida; sister, Dr. Cindi Bossart of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; sister, Lisa Lindsay; brother-in-law, Mark; niece, Avery and nephew, Jackson of Asheville, North Carolina. Services will be held at 11:30AM Saturday, October 12, 2019 in the chapel at Saints Peter and Paul the Apostles Catholic Church, 2850 75th St. West, Bradenton, Florida. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, Florida 34238. Condolences may be made to www.brown andsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 10, 2019