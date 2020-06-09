Pamela Sue Panton Pamela Sue Panton, 65, passed through the gates of Heaven on Thursday, June 4th, 2020. She was born August 2nd, 1954 in Miami, FL to loving parents, William "Snooks" and Georgia (Register) Tomlinson. Pam was a devoted wife, mother, "Gigi" and was loved so much by everyone who came into contact with her. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing with her grandkids, traveling with her husband and tending to her beautiful home and garden in Sarasota, FL She had an infectious smile, the kindest heart and gave the sweetest hugs which will be missed by so many. Pamela is survived by her attentive husband of 40 years, Gary, devoted son, Chad Panton, loving daughter, Carly (Jason) Fultz, beloved sister, Sylvia Thomas, and precious grandchildren; Carson and Georgia Fultz as well as so many friends and family who will cherish her beautiful memories. She may be gone from this earth but will live forever in all of our hearts. A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, June 13th, 2020 at 2PM at The Worthington 4815 17th Street East, Ellenton, FL. In lieu of flowers please donate to her memorial fund online at: givebutter.com/ pamsmemorialfund.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 9, 2020.