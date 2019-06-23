Patricia A. "Pat" Mason Patricia A. "Pat" Mason passed away unexpectedly on June 19, 2019. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 61 years, Les, in Sept. 2018. She is survived by her daughter, Beth (Nick) Nicolaisen; her son, David (Kathy) of Navarre, FL; five grandsons, and six great-grand- children. She and Les moved their family to Bradenton in 1971 from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. She loved her family and friends, grand-dog, Pascal, sports, reading, and playing bridge. Pat was happy in and proud of her lengthy career in banking before her retirement, both in Canada and here. She had found a real new "home" at Discovery Commons on 43rd St. There will be no Services at this time. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge. Donations can be made to Alzheimer's charities or research. Condolences to www.br ownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on June 23, 2019