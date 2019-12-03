Patricia Ann Hart Patricia Ann Hart, of Bradenton, FL passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her immediate family on November 29, 2019. Born in Miami, FL in 1938, she was the daughter of Samuel H. and Georgia Mosely. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Oliver J. Hart; daughters, Deborah (Don) Woodruff, Jennifer (Mike) Winterbottomon; brother, Dennis Mosely; five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Pat was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother that generously shared her love with her family. A Viewing will be held from 5 to 7PM, with Services to follow at 7PM Thursday, December 5, at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd St. West, Bradenton, FL 34209. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice. Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 3, 2019