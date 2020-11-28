Patricia Ann Helfer
December 23, 1929 - November 19, 2020
Woodstock, Georgia - Mrs. Patricia "Pat" Helfer died peacefully in her sleep on November 19, 2020. Born Patricia Ann Mellon on December 23, 1929 in Indianapolis, the daughter of Charles William Mellon and Hazel Mildred Carroll, Pat lived in Indiana most of her life. She married her soulmate, William "Bill" Albert Helfer, on August 10, 1952 and had two loving daughters; Pamela (Helfer) (Bragdon) Miller and Kimberly (Helfer) Mills who is married to Scott Mills. Pat adored their two grandchildren; Sarah Ann (Bragdon) Bucher of Dayton, Ohio who is married to Eric Bucher and Van Tyler Mills of Atlanta; and three great-grandchildren; Lydia, Bryson and Alyssa Bucher.
After graduating from Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis, she pursued an education at Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois for two years where she made many life-long friends. In addition to raising her daughters, Pat was employed by several small businesses as an office manager and financial assistant. In retirement, she and Bill moved to Bradenton, Florida where she enjoyed long walks, the floral landscape, chats with her neighbors and especially the warm weather. Pat was a voracious reader and appreciated being with friends and family. For the last ten years, Pat and Bill chose to live in Woodstock, Georgia to be close to Kim, who embraced their friendship and became a passionate caregiver.
Pat was a devout Christian and was a member of Church at the Crossing in Indianapolis and later Woodstock Baptist Church. She enjoyed listening to big band music, Christmas music and anything that her talented granddaughter, Sarah, created.
Pat had a big smile and was a good listener. She was a caring and generous mom and was very fond of her nephews and niece and extended that generosity to them as well.
Pat is preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Pam, older sister, Marilyn (Mellon) Arvin and her parents.
There will not be a Service for Pat. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org