Patricia Ann Kehn, of Lakewood Ranch passed away on April 30, 2019 at the age of 72, she was born in Brooklyn New York on December 23, 1946. Patricia raised her family in Queens before moving to Bradenton, FL to enjoy life in the sun and sand. She is survived by her husband of 50 years Edward and her children Lisa, Michael (Jamie) and Allison. The joy of her life was her four grandchildren Kathryn, Jack, Max and Julia. She loved spending time with her best friend and sister Rosemarie and brother-in-law Richard and their families. Wake will be held on Monday, May 4 at 4-7pm at Robert Toale & Sons on 53rd Ave E. Funereal will be held on Tuesday May 7, at 9:30an at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 12905 E State Rd 70 Lakewood Ranch FL. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been set up for the Women’s in her name. Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with final care.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.