Patricia Ann (Mojzuk) Lewis, age 80, formerly of Grand Rapids, Michigan and currently of Palmetto, Florida passed away on July 17, 2019, with her children at her side. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Kenneth, infant son, Kevin, brothers-in-law, Charles and Michael Lewis, George Didrichsons, sister-in-law, Karen Lewis. She is survived by her children, Mary (Doug) Dunn, Bob (Dana) Lewis, Caroline Kaye. Cherished grandchildren, Jasmine (Rob) Hill, Zach and Shawn Lawe, Kevin Lewis, and Anya Kaye. Great-grandchildren, Blake Lawe and Sophia Hill. Brother, John (Sandra) Mojzuk. Brother, and sister-in-law's, Carla Lewis, Gayle (Donald) Gardner, Rosalie (Ron) Wesorick, Dorothy Didrichsons, Pat (Carol) Lewis and Anne (Jake) Spruit; as well as having several nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends. Pat retired from Meijer in Grand Rapids. Upon moving to Florida she was a crossing guard in Manatee county. She was very involved in her church community. She loved singing in the choir and participating in plays. Pat loved to travel and cruises were her favorite. She had a keen enjoyment of games, especially trivia pursuit. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Tidewell Hospice House, 2504 34th Ave W Bradenton, Florida 34025. A Funeral Mass to Celebrate her Life will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church located at 2704 33rd Ave. W., Bradenton, FL 34205.

