Born Nov. 24, 1939 to George A Schafer and Eslie "Pat" Schafer, she went home to the Lord on April 1, 2020. She came to Manatee County in 1976, where she worked in accounting at several businesses and finally retired from the Bradenton Herald. She enjoyed her artwork and fossil digs with the Tampa Bay Fossil Club, as well as spending time with her grandson. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Patti and Jim Varrato of Bradenton; grandson Jason Varrato of Davenport, FL; sister Carolyn Roeske of Oregon; as well as many nieces and nephews throughout the US. Condolences for the family may be given at www.GriffithCline.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 9, 2020