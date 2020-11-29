1/
April 30, 1948 - November 19, 2020
Bradenton, Florida -
Patricia K. DeVos (Pat/Patty) was born on April 30, 1948 to Harold and Frances Walz in Aberdeen, South Dakota. She graduated from Presentation College with a degree in Nursing, and subsequently served as a Registered Nurse for over 45 years.
Pat was a loving and beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend. She cared for her family deeply. Her support and infectious laugh always made the day better. Pat enjoyed the warm Florida sunshine, the beach, sunsets, loud music, QVC and HSN (any home shopping in general), her yard, and more.
Pat believed and took comfort in in her relationship with Jesus Christ and now rests in a better place.
She is survived by her two children; Christopher (Heather) DeVos and Lisa (David Preston) DeVos, her six grandchildren; Bryson, Colton, Emerson, and Logan DeVos, Gavin and Addison Hodge. She is also survived by her mother, Frances Walz, brothers; Bill and Brad (Peggy) Walz, and sister, Nancy (Borden) Thomas. She is preceded in death by her father, Harold Walz and her sister, Florence Guhin.
Pat was a kind, thoughtful, generous and empathetic soul and will be deeply missed.
A Memorial Service will be held for her on Friday, December 4th, 2020 from 4-7 PM at Shannon Funeral Home, 5610 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, FL 34209.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) National organization at ucp.org. Online condolences may be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com



Published in Bradenton Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Memorial service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Homes, P.A.
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Homes, P.A.
5610 Manatee Avenue West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 746-2111
