Patricia E. Stewart Patricia E. Stewart, 74, Bradenton, FL passed away July 29, 2019. She was born in Talladega, AL. She is predeceased by her parents, Carson and Ruth (Pitts) Haywood; husband, Bobby Joe; she is survived by her son, Jeff; daughter, Monica; grandchildren, Jackson and Jeff and her significant other, Ivan Vlasic. There will be no Local Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209 is in charge. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc. 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 1, 2019