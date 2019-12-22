Patricia Elizabeth Smith Patricia Elizabeth Smith, 80, of Tampa, FL, passed away in the presence of her husband and son on Friday, December 13, 2019. Patricia was born in Ellenville, NY. Patricia was worked for Wilbur Boyd Realty Carrolwood Village Homes and Realty, and Tampa Bay Realty. She enjoyed making things beautiful, both inside and outside of the heart and home. Patricia was a loving mother and wife and will be greatly missed. Patricia is survived by loving husband of 61 years, Roger Smith Sr., son: Roger Smith II and his wife, Elizabeth, grandchildren: Kerstin and Roger III; and a host of other family and friends. Patricia will be laid to rest with her beloved daughter, Jeanine at Skyway Memorial Gardens Palmetto, FL. Online condolences at www. Skywaymemorial.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 22, 2019