Patricia "Patti " Harazda Patricia "Patti " Harazda, 52, beloved wife of Greg, devoted mother to Dylan, sister to Karla & Rich Snyder, Ben & Amanda Donnarumma, Wes Donnarumma, Arlen Twerdok, Jim & Debbie Harazda, Raymond Harazda and aunt to many nieces and nephews, daughter of Benjamin and Patricia Donnarumma. Patti was employed by McNeal School in Bradenton. She enjoyed cruise vacations, spending time with her family and friends, shopping at the outlets and an avid Patriots fan. She was very well loved by her family and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on January 12, 2020 at 2PM at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, 912 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, Florida.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 10, 2020