Patricia June Haessner Patricia June Haessner, 91, of Palmetto, Florida, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019. Patricia was born on April 20, 1928 in Passaic, New Jersey, to the late Mae Catherine and Edward Thomas McGowan. Patricia attended and graduated from Clifton High School in Passaic, New Jersey. She was the secretary of the Manatee County Garden Club, a member of the Bay Chorale, and the Manatee Players. She loved to read and travel, and was certified in Ikebana, the Japanese art of floral arrangements. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph Walter Haessner, and her son, Thomas E. Haessner. She is survived by her children, Margery (Angelo) Agrafiotis, Robert C. Haessner, Elizabeth A. (Christina Veltri) Haessner, and Annette K. Bolton; her grandchildren, Ian Agrafiotis, Kristin Lafian, and Alex Agrafiotis; and her great-grandchildren, Kendall McNair and Max Agrafiotis. Services will be held at Groover Funeral Home in Ellenton on Monday, August 12th with the visitation starting at 10:30 AM and the funeral service starting at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Manatee County Food Bank. 811 23rd Ave East, Bradenton, FL 34208.

