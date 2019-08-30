Patricia Kay Kelsch Patricia Kay Kelsch, better known as "Pat", passed away peacefully in her home with her husband, Ron at her side, on August 20, 2019. A Private Service was held, with a Celebration of her Life to be held in the coming weeks. She was born Patricia Kay Fahlsing on October 29th 1951, in Fargo, ND to Harold & Lorraine (Dick) Fahlsing. Pat moved to Florida where she met her husband, Ron Hankley. Together they enjoyed raising Pembroke Welsh Corgis and French Bulldogs, as well as traveling. She loved to go on cruises, her favorite days were at sea. She loved to sew like her mother, but also had an artistic streak that ran from the top of her head to the tips of her toes. Drawing and sculpting were her chosen media. She was infatuated with horses from a very early age and enjoyed life with its many animals. She received her "Celestial Discharge" on August 20, 2019 and gone before her were, her father, Harold Fahlsing 1987, sister, Beverly Tanner 2001, and brother, David Fahlsing 2018. She is survived by her husband, Ron Hankley (FL), her mother, Lorraine Fahlsing (ND), three brothers, Dick Fahlsing (AK), Daniel Fahlsing (ND), Dean Fahlsing (UT) and three sisters, Darcy Dana (CA), Kristy Llerenas (ND), Amy Rohrich (ND). She has five children; Rita Hanson-Bohl (TX), Nicole Visitacion (CA), Lois Schulz (MN), Owen Kelsch (MN), and Ethan Kelsch (FL). Together Pat and Ron have fifteen Grandchildren. Memorial Donations may be made to: https:// give.hopkinsallchildrens.org/patkelsch
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 30, 2019