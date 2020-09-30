Patricia "Patsy" Moore

September 22, 2020

Bradenton, Florida -

Patsy, 77, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven, September 22, 2020. She married her high school sweetheart, Carl, who preceded her in death. She was known by her family and friends for her southern cooking and love of animals. She is survived by her sister, Loyce Ann (Tootsie) Davis and her sons; Mike, Greg (Deanna), Kevin (Monica) and her beloved grandchildren; Matt, Sarah, Zayne and Ty, who brought her great joy in her later years. A Celebration of Life will be held at Jiggs Landing Pavilion, October 17, 2020, at 12:00PM.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store