Patricia "Patsy" Moore
Patricia "Patsy" Moore
September 22, 2020
Bradenton, Florida -
Patsy, 77, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven, September 22, 2020. She married her high school sweetheart, Carl, who preceded her in death. She was known by her family and friends for her southern cooking and love of animals. She is survived by her sister, Loyce Ann (Tootsie) Davis and her sons; Mike, Greg (Deanna), Kevin (Monica) and her beloved grandchildren; Matt, Sarah, Zayne and Ty, who brought her great joy in her later years. A Celebration of Life will be held at Jiggs Landing Pavilion, October 17, 2020, at 12:00PM.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Jiggs Landing Pavilion
