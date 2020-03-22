Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia "Pat" Phillips-Hess Phillips-Hess. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia "Pat" Phillips-Hess Patricia "Pat" Phillips Hess, age 94 of Tidevue Estates in Ellenton, FL and Howell, MI. passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020 at her home in Florida with her son, Don by her side. Pat was born in Chicago, IL on March 15th, 1925 to her parents, Donald and Rose (Michalek) Phillips. Soon after, she and her family moved to Downers Grove, IL. Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Walter, her beloved daughter, Susan, her brothers, Irwin Phillips (the late Dorothy) and John Phillips (the late Carol) son-in-laws, William Hudge and William Schulz. She is survived by her children; Linda (Ralph) Leonard, Boring, Oregon, Marie "Lynn" Anderson, Bothell, WA, Sandra Schulz, Clarendon Hills, IL, Catherine (John) Nelson, Riverside, IL, Charles (Susan) Langley, Howell, MI, Donald Langley, Howell, MI and Patti York (Tina), Clawson, MI, her step-daughter, Florence (Richard) Lorey, Odessa, FL and her step-son, Charles (Janet) Hess, Lady Lake, FL. Pat will always be remembered and greatly missed by seventeen grandchildren, thirty-two great-grandchildren, three great-great-grand-children, many nieces and nephews, her son-in-law, Adam Basa, and cherished friends, the James Miller family of Milan, MI and Deborah Hansor of Gregory, MI. Pat loved world history and she was passionate about nature, of all things great and small. She was loved by many and will be missed by many more. A Memorial and a Celebration of her Life is planned for a later date.

