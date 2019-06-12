Patricia Rose "Patty" (Call aghan) Virgilio Patricia Rose 'Patty" (Callaghan) Virgilio, 57, of Bradenton, FL passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019. Born in Highland Park, IL she moved to Bradenton, FL in 1978 from Muscatine, IA. She graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School and Manatee Community College before beginning a long career at Callaghan Tire, where she was an integral part of her family's business. She and her husband, Gaetano were married in 1984 and enjoyed 35 years of marriage. She was a member of Saints Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church where she played in the hand bell choir. She is survived by her husband, Gaetano "Guy"; son, Alessandro "Alex"; daughters, Julia (Jaime) Backus and Dr. Angela (Dr. Van) Robison; her parents, Daniel and Elizabeth Callaghan; mother and father-in-law, Teodora and Nicola Virgilio; sisters, Kathleen (Tom) Gainer, Michelle (Todd) Severson and Jane (Vince) Trinci and adored grandson, Vanderbilt "Van", IV, and ten nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. Patty's passing came after a nearly seven-year battle with pancreatic cancer. She had previously survived both breast and thyroid cancer. She was a friend to anyone she met, and cherished her relationships with both family and friends. Her mission in life was to spread hope through humor. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00PM Friday, June 14, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. Mass will be 9:30AM, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Ss Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church, 2850 75th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 and there will be a Celebration of Life held at 1:30PM at the Bradenton Country Club. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org or Tidewell Hospice, Inc. at tidewellhospice.org. Condolences may be shared at www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on June 12, 2019