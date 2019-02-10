Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick D. Kelly. View Sign

Patrick D. Kelly Patrick D. Kelly, 69, Bradenton, Fla., died February 3, 2019. Born in Chicago, IL, he moved to Bradenton, FL in 1991 from California, he was a Veteran of the US Army and he attended Ss Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Saphina; his sons, Daniel Kelly and Justin Casey; his daughter, Jennifer Kelly; his brother, Ed and his sister, Kathy. Interment with Military Honors will be 11:00AM, Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL 34241. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held on 7:00PM to 10:00PM Monday, February 11, 2019 at the American Legion Kirby Stewart Post 24, 2000 75th St W, Bradenton, FL. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209 is in charge of arrangements. Flowers may be sent to Sarasota National Cemetery on February 14th, 2019 no later than 10:00AM.

