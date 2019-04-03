Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Dale Caldwell. View Sign

Patrick Dale Caldwell Patrick Dale Caldwell died peacefully at his Bradenton, Florida home on March 21, 2019. Patrick was born in Richland, Washington to Mary and Charles Caldwell on February 12, 1947. After high school graduation, he served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He was serving on A 2-boat River Patrol on the Vam Cong Dong River when his boat was hit by Rocket and Automatic weapons fire. He sustained serious injury to his head, face, chest, arms and legs. He was a proud Vietnam veteran and was the recipient of the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Patrick was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Linda, his brothers, Robert and Timothy Caldwell. He leaves behind his wife, Linda, his brother, Mike Caldwell and daughter, Kendra. He has several nieces, nephews and cousins who all loved him deeply. Per Patrick's request, there will not be a Service or Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Tidewell Hospice, Bradenton, Florida. They were a true blessing to our family during a difficult time. We will always be grateful to our friends, neighbors and church family for their compassion and support. Patrick will be missed by many.

