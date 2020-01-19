Patrick M. McDonald

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick M. McDonald.
Service Information
Griffith Cline Funeral Home
720 Manatee Ave. W.
Bradenton, FL
34205
(941)-748-1011
Obituary
Send Flowers

Patrick M. McDonald, 76, of Bradenton, FL, passed away on December 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife Linda Hagg McDonald; daughter Tami McDonald Colmorgen; grandchildren Daylyn, Amber, Blaize and Kayla Colmorgen; sisters Sherri Moore and Jan Ricker; and nieces and nephews, Jason Moore, Mindie Camus, and Samuel and Lisa Armor. He was predeceased by his parents Dorothy and Brady Hall and Alvin McDonald, sister and brother in-law Anne and Paul Amor, and daughter Ashley McDonald. “If tears could build a stairway and memories a lane, I’d walk right up to heaven and bring you home again.” A memorial service will take place on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM at #18, 111 63rd Ave. E. Bradenton, FL, 34203. Condolences for the family may be given at www.GriffithCline.com.
logo
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.