Patrick M. McDonald, 76, of Bradenton, FL, passed away on December 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife Linda Hagg McDonald; daughter Tami McDonald Colmorgen; grandchildren Daylyn, Amber, Blaize and Kayla Colmorgen; sisters Sherri Moore and Jan Ricker; and nieces and nephews, Jason Moore, Mindie Camus, and Samuel and Lisa Armor. He was predeceased by his parents Dorothy and Brady Hall and Alvin McDonald, sister and brother in-law Anne and Paul Amor, and daughter Ashley McDonald. “If tears could build a stairway and memories a lane, I’d walk right up to heaven and bring you home again.” A memorial service will take place on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM at #18, 111 63rd Ave. E. Bradenton, FL, 34203. Condolences for the family may be given at www.GriffithCline.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 19, 2020