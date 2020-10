Patrina BennettOctober 12, 1952 - October 21, 2020Sarasota, Florida - Patrina K. Bennett, 68, passed away October 21, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Floyd and Mamie Williams.Patrina is survived by her husband of 49 years, Carl Bennett; son, Caleb Bennett and his wife, Tafari; sisters; Ruthie Williams and Betty Williams Heron; brothers; Floyd Williams and James Lee Williams and his wife, Albertha; nephews; Fred Clay and Brandon Mollette and his wife, Kendra; nieces, Kenya Heron Clay, Tonya Heron and a host of loving family and friends. Patrina had an infectious laugh accompanied by a beautiful smile that will be dearly missed by all who knew her.A Funeral Service will be held Thursday at 11:30AM at Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society, 3825 E. State Road 64, Ste 300, Bradenton, FL. Online condolences may be offered at www.baldwincremation.com