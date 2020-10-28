Patrina Bennett
October 12, 1952 - October 21, 2020
Sarasota, Florida - Patrina K. Bennett, 68, passed away October 21, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Floyd and Mamie Williams.
Patrina is survived by her husband of 49 years, Carl Bennett; son, Caleb Bennett and his wife, Tafari; sisters; Ruthie Williams and Betty Williams Heron; brothers; Floyd Williams and James Lee Williams and his wife, Albertha; nephews; Fred Clay and Brandon Mollette and his wife, Kendra; nieces, Kenya Heron Clay, Tonya Heron and a host of loving family and friends. Patrina had an infectious laugh accompanied by a beautiful smile that will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
A Funeral Service will be held Thursday at 11:30AM at Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society, 3825 E. State Road 64, Ste 300, Bradenton, FL. Online condolences may be offered at www.baldwincremation.com