Patsy Lou Worley

Patsy Lou Worley 7/12/1939 - 4/7/2020 Patsy Lou Worley was born in Columbus, OH and passed in Macon, GA. Her parents; father Luther Baldwin and mother, Wilma Baldwin. Patsy is the widow of John W. Worley of Bradenton. FL. Patsy was a long time resident of Bradenton, FL until 2 years ago. Step-children; Thomas P. Worley of Macon, GA, Deborah Worley Hardy of Wrightsville, GA and Bruce Worley of Wrightsville, GA. Interred at Manasota Memorial Park in Bradenton, FL on April 11, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 14, 2020
