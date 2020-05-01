Paul Calvin Murray Paul Calvin Murray, 83, of Bradenton, Florida passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020 in his daughters' home in Venice, Florida. He is survived by his beloved family; Laura Shade and her partner, Tom Yacca of Venice, FL, Dawn Suttle and her husband, Vernon Suttle of Bradenton, FL, Michele Wyatt-Smith and her husband, Carson Smith of Fort Walton Beach, FL and Beverly Oszman and her husband, Bob Oszman of Bridgeton, Missouri and eight grandchildren. He was born in Flint, Michigan to Ralph and Thelma Murray in 1937 and graduated from Lake City High School in 1955. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed in France, and when he returned, he proudly served his community as part of the Flint Police Department for over 20 years. In 1973 he moved to Bradenton, Florida and was part of the Palmetto Police Department until his retirement in 2005. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and loved to be on the road with the wind in his hair. He was also a certified Ham Radio operator for most of his life making connections all over the world. A Celebration of Life will be held at a time and place that is yet to be determined.



