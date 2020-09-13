Paul Deese III
December 3, 1961 - August 22, 2020
Bradenton, FL - Paul Deese III. passed away on August 22, 2020.
Proud of his service to his community as a firefighter at Southern Manatee Fire Department and Samoset Fire Department. Also, a part of the East Manatee Bulldogs. He is survived by Jamie Boettner, a son- Paul F. Deese IV, a son -in- law- Joseph Boettner, five grandsons, a sister, Judy Ledet of Texas, Larry Deese of NC, Danny Reed of Ohio. Preceded in death by his three brothers; his sister, and both parents.
Services will be held on September 18, 2020 at 4:00PM at the Bradenton Gospel Tabernacle. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the church in his name. Funeral arrangements by Shannon Funeral Home Town Chapel. Online condolences at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com
.