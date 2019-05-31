of Bradenton passed away May 26, 2019 at he the age of 79; he was born May 6, 1940 in Paterson New Jersey, spending most of his life in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Paul worked for Metropolitan Insurance for 40 years. He was a devoted Catholic and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. His passion was cruising, loved to read and play games. He is survived by his loving wife Ana Lavallee, Children Ruth Lavallee, Gustave Lavallee, Eleanora Penegor and Cristina Teeters. Granddaughter Daniel M. Lavallee, sisters Claire Stevens and Elaine Bergeron and many nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents Paul & Eleanora Lavallee, his son Paul #. Lavallee Jr, Brother Joseph Lavallee and sister Janet Nelson. Funeral May 31, 2019 St.Joseph Catholic Church 3100 26th St. W Bradenton, at 11am. Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with final care.

