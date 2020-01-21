Paul E. Marsh Paul E. Marsh, 59, Bradenton, FL died January 16, 2020. Born in Starlake, NY he moved to Bradenton, FL in 1980 and he attended Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church. Paul was a very kind gentle soul who competed in the Special Olympics, loved working at Wal-Mart and he loved his family, his pets and the outdoors. He is predeceased by his father, Robert and his grand-niece, Allie Rose Kirkpatrick. He is survived by his mother, Julia; his brothers, Bob (Jeanette) and John; his sister, Ann; one nephew; four nieces; three grand- nephews and three grandnieces. Visitation 5-7PM on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel. Mass will be 10AM, Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church. Memorial donations may be made to Southeast Guide Dogs, the Humane Society or Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 21, 2020