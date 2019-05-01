Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul J. Kline Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paul J. Kline Jr. Paul J. Kline, Jr., 77, of Bradenton, Fla., and Strongsville, OH passed away April 24th, 2019 at Manatee Memorial Hospital. He had many friends in the Bradenton area and leaves behind a legacy of sincere desire to help others. Paul was Chapter President of the Manatee Shriners Club, as well as, a member of the Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch, Elks Club of Lakewood Ranch and the Moose Club - Anna Maria Chapter. Paul was very active in the Masons as well as the Jesters in Cleveland, OH. He was awarded his 50 Masonic Membership pin in 2018 at the Washington Lodge #58 in West Virginia. The Riverstrand Wednesday golf league was a treasured place of good friends and great fun. These friends include Rich Fiorella, Bob Lohr, Tom Fentner , Jim and Jayne Stefaniak, Ed and Roxann Viera, Mark McClure and Joe Jarvie (JJ) along with many others. Paul believed in our savior Jesus Christ and attended many churches in the area. Paul is survived by his children, Paul J. Kline III, and daughter, Cindy Croft. Grandchildren, Stephanie, Lauren and Brittany. Great-grand-children, Eden Jane and Nolan Charles. Sisters, Judy Tannish and Charlotte Kline, brother, Tim (Donna) Kline, and a host of loving nieces and nephews. Special friend, Cindi Samson has been an honorable 'Family Member' for over 20 years. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Lorena (Garrett) Kline, and his sister, Cynthia Gerak. Our family would like to give our heartfelt thanks to Mike and Nancy Aiello for their support during this difficult time. A Celebration of Life will be held both in Florida and Ohio per Paul's final wishes. Dates and times to be announced at a later date.

Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 1, 2019

