Paul L. BaileyMay 5, 1945 - October 1, 2020Bradenton, Florida - Paul L. Bailey, 75, passed away at his home with his loving wife, Sandy by his side. He was a hard worker during his career and decided to retire early to enjoy life. Paul and Sandy then became full-time RV travelers/Workampers and traveled the US for 12 years, so many beautiful memories!Paul was born in Lancaster, Ohio. He was a Vietnam Combat Veteran in the US Army October, 1966 and honorably discharged June, 1972. The Bronze medal was awarded to him for meritorious achievement in ground operations against a hostile force in the Republic of Vietnam.Survived by his wife of 35 years, Sandy; brother and wife, George (Iva) Bailey; sister-in-law and husband, Barb (Tim) Bullard; brother-in-law and wife, Scott (Kim) Howells. Nieces and nephews of the Bullard/Hughes family; Hunter, Michelle (Michael), Bryce, Ben; Howells/Murray family; Christopher, Megan, Mckenna, Keenan (Amanda). Great-niece and nephew, Sophia and Nathan Hughes. Paul is predeceased by his parents, Paul H. and Edith Bailey.A private family Celebration of Life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation or the Gary Sinis Foundation.