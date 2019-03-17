Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul R. Richardson. View Sign

Paul R. Richardson Paul R. Richardson, 70, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away on March 5, 2019 at home after a long, courageous battle with sarcoma cancer. Paul was born on 12/30/48 in Corning, New York to the late Robert F. and Mary C. Richardson. Paul is survived by his wife of 49 years, Beth; sons, Todd M. (Mandy) and Paul R. (Jennifer) and four grandchildren, Grant, Cooper, Kane and Lilly, all of Bradenton, Florida. He was extremely proud of his boys and their families and was happy to share their many accomplishments with anyone willing to listen. A Celebration of Life will be held at the River Isles Clubhouse on March 24th, 2019 at 12:30PM. Any donations in his memory may be made to the Amandalee Fund benefiting Sarcoma Research, Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa or Tidewell Hospice.

