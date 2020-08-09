1/1
Paul S. Knight
July 23, 2020
Bradenton, Florida -
Paul S. Knight, 95, of Bradenton, FL died July 23, 2020. Paul was born in Phoenix, N.Y. He was a WWII Army Veteran who served primarily in Antwerp, Belgium. He moved his family to Manatee County in 1955. Paul was a skilled auto mechanic and worked as an auto body instructor at Manatee Area Vo-tech Center.
Paul is survived by his wife of 71 years, Joyce Knight; son, Jerry Knight (Billie); daughter, Shelley Eisner; grandchildren; Andrew Eisner, and Alexandra Henderson and seven great-grandchildren. He is remembered for his calm strength and his love for his family.
Paul will be laid to rest 10:00AM, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to Tidewell Hospice are welcomed. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com




Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Burial
10:00 AM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
