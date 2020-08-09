Paul S. Knight
July 23, 2020
Bradenton, Florida -
Paul S. Knight, 95, of Bradenton, FL died July 23, 2020. Paul was born in Phoenix, N.Y. He was a WWII Army Veteran who served primarily in Antwerp, Belgium. He moved his family to Manatee County in 1955. Paul was a skilled auto mechanic and worked as an auto body instructor at Manatee Area Vo-tech Center.
Paul is survived by his wife of 71 years, Joyce Knight; son, Jerry Knight (Billie); daughter, Shelley Eisner; grandchildren; Andrew Eisner, and Alexandra Henderson and seven great-grandchildren. He is remembered for his calm strength and his love for his family.
Paul will be laid to rest 10:00AM, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to Tidewell Hospice are welcomed. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com