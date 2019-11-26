Paula J. Johnson Paula J. Johnson, 76 of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Jackson, MI passed away November 15, 2019. Survivors include mother, Jeanne Schrader, son, Dr. George W. Johnson of Porsgrunn, Norway, daughter, Cynthia Simonson and grand-children, Trey Simonson, Chris Simonson, Jørgen Johnson, Kristian Johnson and Sunniva Gudmundseth. Paula graduated from Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, MI in 1965, with a B.A. in Early Childhood Education. She was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Fraternity and a member of the Hillsdale College Alumni Executive Board for 18 years. She taught school in North Adams, MI and Toledo, OH. Paula moved to Ocean Isle Beach, NC in 1990, where she sold real estate. She moved to FL in 2000 and is a member of First Baptist Church Bradenton, FL. You may make a donation to Hillsdale College in her name. There will be a private family Memorial Service in Sarasota, FL on November 27, 2019.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 26, 2019