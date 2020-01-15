Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paula Kaye (P.K.) Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paula Kaye (P.K.) Brown Paula Kaye (P.K.) Brown of Parrish, FL passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She was born on August 7, 1960 in Cleveland, OH, daughter of the late William R. and Rosemary L. Savage. She graduated from Southeast High School in 1978. She worked as a bookkeeper in the farming industry until an auto accident left her permanently disabled. In spite of her injuries and subsequent health issues, she always remained positive and maintained her great sense of humor. She was a proud supporter of our American Military, animal and wildlife organizations. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, and soulmate, V. Anthony Brown. She is survived by brother, Robert (Pam) Savage and niece, Michelle, sister, Tina (Barry) Hoopingarner and her beloved nephews, Tyler Hoopingarner (girlfriend, Sarah Smith), Wade Hoopingarner (fiancee, Amber Albritton) and Evan Hoopingarner (girlfriend, Lindsey Gore). She is also survived by a host of other family and friends. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to and Nate's Honor Animal Rescue.

Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 15, 2020

