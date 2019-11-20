Pauline Leona Edwards

Pauline Leona Edwards Pauline Leona Edwards, 99, passed away on November 16, 2019. She was born in St. Joseph, MO. She was a member of Bradenton Baptist Church for 43 years. Pauline was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Frank C. Edwards. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Jane Kickhofel, son-in-law, George, four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Burial will be private at a later date.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 20, 2019
