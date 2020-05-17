Pauline Williams Pauline Williams, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 25th, 2020 at the young age of 90 years in Manatee Memorial Hospital, Bradenton. She lived her life in Love, Grace, and Faith. She was born in Peterborough, NH and moved to St. Petersburg., FL. After graduating from St. Pete High School, she met the love of her life and they were married for 51 years. She was involved in her community over the years as a Girl Scout Leader, member of St. Pete Yacht Club, loyal FSU fan, and active in her church. She had many interests including reading, playing cards, shopping, collecting fine art to folk art and especially her "fur babies". She was preceded in death by her husband, James O. Williams; her parents; Cecile H and Evelyn R. Mason; and grandson, Blake G. Freeman. Pauline is survived by her daughters; Pauldie Ann Freeman-Howrigan (Randy) and Jamie Lynn Cox (Jim); grandson, Jim R. Freeman (Caroline); step-grandchildren Brooke and Braden Cutchen and numerous nieces and nephews. Pauline will always be missed, yet ever remembered. Graveside Services and a Celebration of her Life will be announced later. Interment will be at Sunnyside Cemetery in St. Petersburg, FL. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation may be given to The Women's Resource Center - Scholarship Fund, 1926 Manatee Ave West, Bradenton, FL 34205. Visit the online guestbook at AndersonMcQueen.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 17, 2020.