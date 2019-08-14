Pearl I. Marietta

Pearl Irene Shorthouse Marietta, 88, passed away on July 29, 2019 in Bradenton, FL. Born in Huron County, OH on Feb. 28, 1931, she is survived by her children, Brenda Wilson (Charles), John Marietta (Linda), and Debra Urban (Terry); sister, DonnaJean White (Arthur); 9 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, nieces & nephews. A memorial service will be held in Ohio at a later date. Condolences for the family may be given online at www.GriffithCline.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 14, 2019
