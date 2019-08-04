Peggy Culpepper Gennuso Peggy Culpepper Gennuso, 80, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at her home in Bradenton, FL with her family by her side. Peggy was born November 12, 1938 in Paris, Tennessee to Dudley and Robbie Culpepper. Peggy graduated from Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. She was a dedicated teacher for over 30 years in Manatee County. She taught at Palm View, Manatee and Ballard Elementary Schools. Peggy was a faithful servant of the Lord. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Peggy is survived by her loving husband, Gary, of 62 years, her daughter, Marjorie (Brian) Duquette, her grandchildren, Elaine Gennuso, Phillip (Brenda) Gennuso, Amanda (Ross) Nelson and Kylie Duquette. Her great-grandchildren, Pypper and Cross Nelson and Mark and Ariana Gennuso. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Mark Gennsuo, her father, Dudley Culpepper, her mother, Robbie Culpepper, her step-mother, Rose Culpepper, three sisters and one brother. Her Celebration of Life will be held on August 10, 2019 at 11:00AM, officiated by Pastor Craig DeBower, at Faith Life Church located at 6980 Professional Pkwy East, Sarasota, FL 34240. Her ashes will by laid to rest beside her son at Bethany Cemetery in Paris, Tennesse at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to F.E.L.T (Feeding Empty Little Tummies) at 936 14th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34205 or FELTINC.org in memory of Peggy Gennuso.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 4, 2019