1/1
Peggy Elaine Singleton Wiggins
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Elaine Singleton Wiggins
October 20, 1952 - September 22, 2020
Bradenton, Florida -
Peggy Elaine Singleton Wiggins was born October 20, 1952, in McRae, Georgia to the late Orzel and Mazie Singleton. She transitioned on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
Peggy leaves to cherish her memories, husband, Allen Wiggins; one stepson, Shang (Faye) Wiggins, Bradenton, FL; one grandson, Jordan Wiggins, Sarasota, FL; three sisters; Mary Jenkins, St. Petersburg, FL; Phyllis Nelson and Angela Waters, Sarasota, FL; one brother, Alvin (Linda) Singleton, Sarasota, FL and a host of nephews, nieces, and friends.
Visitation will be held 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 at Chandler's Funeral Home, 1425 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way in Sarasota, FL. Services will be Saturday, October 3, 2020 beginning at 12:00 Noon at Sarasota Community Church, 4041 Bahia Vista Street, Sarasota, FL. Memorial donations may be sent to: BHS College and Career Scholarship, P.O. Box 49797 Sarasota, FL 34230. Please reference, Peggy Wiggins. Funeral arrangements by Chandler's Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Chandler's Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Service
12:00 PM
Sarasota Community Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chandler's Funeral Chapel
1425 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-3125
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved