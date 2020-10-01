Peggy Elaine Singleton Wiggins

October 20, 1952 - September 22, 2020

Bradenton, Florida -

Peggy Elaine Singleton Wiggins was born October 20, 1952, in McRae, Georgia to the late Orzel and Mazie Singleton. She transitioned on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

Peggy leaves to cherish her memories, husband, Allen Wiggins; one stepson, Shang (Faye) Wiggins, Bradenton, FL; one grandson, Jordan Wiggins, Sarasota, FL; three sisters; Mary Jenkins, St. Petersburg, FL; Phyllis Nelson and Angela Waters, Sarasota, FL; one brother, Alvin (Linda) Singleton, Sarasota, FL and a host of nephews, nieces, and friends.

Visitation will be held 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 at Chandler's Funeral Home, 1425 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way in Sarasota, FL. Services will be Saturday, October 3, 2020 beginning at 12:00 Noon at Sarasota Community Church, 4041 Bahia Vista Street, Sarasota, FL. Memorial donations may be sent to: BHS College and Career Scholarship, P.O. Box 49797 Sarasota, FL 34230. Please reference, Peggy Wiggins. Funeral arrangements by Chandler's Funeral Home.





