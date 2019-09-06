Peggy J. (Sue) Reaves (1953-2019) Born in Barboursville, W.V., and moved to Bradenton, FL in 1992. Dedicated mother, grandmother who dedicated her life to Christ Helping others through ministry and The Healing Rooms of Manatee. She is survived by children, Danielle Holdway (John), Jennifer Tarman and Thomas Tarman. Grandchildren, Abigail and Madeline. Siblings Gene Wellman, Sandy Morris, Pam Ginnell, and Cynthia Halliday. Services to be held at 11AM on September 7, 2019 at Groover Funeral Home 1400 36th Ave E, Ellenton, FL 34222.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 6, 2019