Peggy Jean Breeze Selman Peggy Jean Breeze Selman, age 84, of Asheboro, NC passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Woodland Hill Center, Asheboro, NC. Peggy Jean was born May 5, 1935, at Gainesville, FL the daughter of George Meadows Breeze, Jr., and Marguerite Hawkins Breeze. Peggy Jean was a devoted daughter of Christ and member at Central United Methodist Church. She was married to her childhood sweetheart, Bill, for 66 beautiful years. They attended the Manatee High School Jamboree in 1953 where Peggy Jean was crowned Jamboree Queen. They went on to create a life together that honored the Lord and blessed those who had the opportunity to know them. She was a wonderful and caring mother to her two children who have so many fond memories of adventures growing up. Peggy Jean loved to entertain and loved people. She loved to pray with people and share the Bible. She helped with Bible studies every place she lived and served as assistant director for Community Bible Study for many years in Auburn, Alabama. She was a skilled floral designer and filled her home and yard with beautiful flowers. Peggy Jean loved poetry and for many years wrote poems for friends and family. As a grandmother to eight, she enjoyed having the grandchildren visit their farm home in Beauregard, Alabama where they ran around wild and free. They commonly recall the countless plays they performed, and hours spent singing, playing dress up, baking, playing games and enjoying special time with Mema. She took time to love each grandchild and affirm God's love over their lives. She is survived by her husband of 66 years: Dr. Jim "Bill" Selman of the home; son: Al Selman and his wife, Lori Selman of Kennesaw, GA; daughter: Betsy Kozlow and her husband Eric of Asheboro, NC; eight grandchildren; Hannah Kozlow, Jessie Nowak, Cameron Kozlow, Lauren Wise, Stephanie Burns, Allison Bailey, Willis Selman, Michael Radford; six great-grandchildren; Brynn, Savannah, Elisha, Jakeman, Xavier, Oliver; brother, Harry Hayes Breeze and his wife, Dorothy Breeze of Cummings, GA. Preceded in death by her parents, as well as three brothers; Al Breeze, Tom Breeze and Dick Breeze. No Services are planned at this time. Memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church, General Fund, 300 South Main Street, Asheboro, NC 27203. Please share your condolences and remembrances with the Selman Family at: www.pughfuneral home.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 28, 2020.