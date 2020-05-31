Peggy Reberta Tupper Peggy Tupper, 84, of Bradenton, FL died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Blake Medical Center after a lengthy illness. Peggy was born on June 28, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio to Alex and Reberta Bowie. She moved to Bradenton, FL in the early 1990s. She was a member of Westminister Presbyterian Church in Bradenton, Florida. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Vernon K. Strom, who died on February 3, 2003, a daughter, Rhonda Strom, sisters; Ethel Stout, Flora Kappler, and a brother, Charles Bowie. She had a long career as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She is survived by her husband, Burton Tupper whom she married on April 24, 2004. Peggy is also survived by her children; Sue (Strom) Fee, Bev (Strom) Koutsourais of Florida; Terri (Strom) Smith, Ronald Strom of Georgia; Marilyn (Strom) Haddle of South Carolina; and Charles Strom of Ohio. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service in Celebration of Peggy's Life will be held at a later date.



