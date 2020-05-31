Peggy Reberta Tupper
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Reberta Tupper Peggy Tupper, 84, of Bradenton, FL died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Blake Medical Center after a lengthy illness. Peggy was born on June 28, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio to Alex and Reberta Bowie. She moved to Bradenton, FL in the early 1990s. She was a member of Westminister Presbyterian Church in Bradenton, Florida. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Vernon K. Strom, who died on February 3, 2003, a daughter, Rhonda Strom, sisters; Ethel Stout, Flora Kappler, and a brother, Charles Bowie. She had a long career as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She is survived by her husband, Burton Tupper whom she married on April 24, 2004. Peggy is also survived by her children; Sue (Strom) Fee, Bev (Strom) Koutsourais of Florida; Terri (Strom) Smith, Ronald Strom of Georgia; Marilyn (Strom) Haddle of South Carolina; and Charles Strom of Ohio. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service in Celebration of Peggy's Life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved