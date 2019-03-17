Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Sawyer Lively. View Sign

Peggy Sawyer Lively Peggy Sawyer Lively was born May 6th, 1939 and we are not allowed to say where. She lived most of her life in Bradenton, Florida. She was an airline Stewardess for American Airlines. Her rout was NYC and her southern accent and smile greeted her passengers. She met and married Joe I. Lively III and had two children. Peggy was very active in her church, community and children's activities. Boy's Club, Bradenton Christian School, 20 years teaching Sunday school. And she was an original board member to the Bradenton Girls Club. She also traveled to South America leading a Puppet Ministry spreading the Word of God. She owned Lively Kitchens for several years. Peggy and Joe retired to the Mountains of Cleveland, GA. They were active members of First Baptist Church of Cleveland. During there retirement Joe and Peggy continued to enjoy traveling and took the R.V. to Alaska and 40 other states. After Joe's death, Peggy moved to Louisville, Kentucky to be with her children. A Memorial Service is being held at First Baptist Church of Cleveland on Saturday March 23rd, 2019 at 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to First Baptist Church, 25 Church St, Cleveland, GA. 30528 or to the Century Men 702 Elizabeth Street Waycross, GA. 31501.

Peggy Sawyer Lively Peggy Sawyer Lively was born May 6th, 1939 and we are not allowed to say where. She lived most of her life in Bradenton, Florida. She was an airline Stewardess for American Airlines. Her rout was NYC and her southern accent and smile greeted her passengers. She met and married Joe I. Lively III and had two children. Peggy was very active in her church, community and children's activities. Boy's Club, Bradenton Christian School, 20 years teaching Sunday school. And she was an original board member to the Bradenton Girls Club. She also traveled to South America leading a Puppet Ministry spreading the Word of God. She owned Lively Kitchens for several years. Peggy and Joe retired to the Mountains of Cleveland, GA. They were active members of First Baptist Church of Cleveland. During there retirement Joe and Peggy continued to enjoy traveling and took the R.V. to Alaska and 40 other states. After Joe's death, Peggy moved to Louisville, Kentucky to be with her children. A Memorial Service is being held at First Baptist Church of Cleveland on Saturday March 23rd, 2019 at 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to First Baptist Church, 25 Church St, Cleveland, GA. 30528 or to the Century Men 702 Elizabeth Street Waycross, GA. 31501. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 17, 2019

