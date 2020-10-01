Peggy Wells
September 29, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Peggy Wells passed away peacefully at 2:30 on Tuesday morning, September 29, 2020 to be with her Lord in Heaven. On December 20, 1951, a true angel graced the earth with her presence. She was an active member of her church, devoted nurse and foster parent. Peggy was selfless and giving of her entire life to her children and family.
She is survived by her children; David, Nalicia, and Jermane Wells and grandchildren; Sierra and Gabriel. Peggy is lovingly remembered by her mother, Helen; sister, Janet; brother, Stephen; niece, nephew and extended family. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard and brother, David.
Special thanks to all of the doctors, nurses, and friends who treated and cared for Peggy. She is undoubtedly loved by all who knew her as she now rests in paradise. To honor her wishes, her family is hosting a private burial. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street W Bradenton, FL is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com