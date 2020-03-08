Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Perry Marshall Matz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Perry Marshall Matz Dr. Perry Marshall Matz, 96, of Bradenton, FL passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. Born in Shillington, PA, on December 22, 1923, he was the son of William H. Matz and Cora Amelia (Hertzog) Matz. Perry was a 1941 graduate of Shillington High School, attended Albright College, and graduated from Temple University School of Dentistry in 1951. He was a member of Omicron Kappa Upsilon, an honorary society, and Valedictorian of his class. Perry graduated from the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Medicine in 1952 and began a two-year Oral Surgery residency at the Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia in 1953, interrupted by serving for two years in the U.S. Navy as a Sr. Lieutenant in the Dental Corps. He completed his final year of residency and, in 1956, founded the Reading Oral Surgery Group on Lancaster Avenue in Shillington PA. Perry was the first board-certified oral surgeon in Berks County. During his Presidency the Reading Oral Surgery Group expanded to include five oral surgeons and three satellite offices. He practiced for 35 years and retired to Bradenton, FL for 34 years. Perry was a Presbyterian and served multiple terms as an Elder and Clerk of Session at both First (now Park Road) Presbyterian Church in Reading, PA and Westminster Presbyterian Church in Bradenton, FL. He served as member and officer in many dental organizations in Berks County and Pennsylvania. His hobbies included scrimshaw, computing and international travel. Perry was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Clara (Jones) Matz; is survived by his sister, Sydne Diener; three children; Margaret "Pegi" Copley of Bradenton, FL, Perry Marshall Matz, Jr., [Susan Thomas] of Greenville, SC and Nancy M. Hulsey [Keith M. Hulsey] of Dallas, TX; five grandchildren; Aimee Hobwood [Andrew Kramm], Mark Hobwood [Annette], Allen Hulsey, Anne Hulsey, and Daniel Hulsey [Isabelle]; five great-grandchildren; Caterina, Aimee, Ryan, Levi and Sophia Hobwood, and many nieces and nephews. A Service at Bean Funeral Home and Internment at Pleasant View Cemetery in Sinking Spring, PA will be held on March 14, 2020. A Memorial Service at Westminster Point Pleasant in Bradenton, FL will be held in the near future. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Park Road Presbyterian Church of Reading, PA and Westminster Presbyterian Church of Bradenton, FL. Condolences may be made to

