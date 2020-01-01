Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Fisher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Peter Fisher Peter, of Bradenton, FL passed away peacefully following a brief illness at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. Born in Everett, Mass., he was the son of the late Peter and Muriel (Leonard) Fisher. Peter was raised and educated in Andover, Mass., and was a graduate of Andover High School class of 1961. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. Following discharge he went to work in the family food distribution business and later went into the real estate business. Pete moved to Bradenton, FL in the late 1980s where he was loved and respected by many close friends, and impacted many lives. He leaves behind four sons; Peter, David and his wife, Christine, all of Newton, N.H., Doug of Stow, Maine, and Andrew and his wife, Beth of Chocurua, N.H. He also leaves two sisters; Linda and husband, Richie of Andover, Mass., and Joyce Brown of Dover, N.H.; as well as seven grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. He will be fondly remembered as Uncle "Bucky" by his nieces and nephews, along with many special memories of their time spent at the family camp on Broad Bay, Ossipee, N.H. The family would like to thank his close friends Ray and Terry for their incredible support during this difficult time. A Celebration of Life will be observed on January 13, 2020 at 10:30AM at St. George's Episcopal Church in Bradenton, FL followed by the inurnment at Sarasota National Cemetery.

Peter Fisher Peter, of Bradenton, FL passed away peacefully following a brief illness at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. Born in Everett, Mass., he was the son of the late Peter and Muriel (Leonard) Fisher. Peter was raised and educated in Andover, Mass., and was a graduate of Andover High School class of 1961. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. Following discharge he went to work in the family food distribution business and later went into the real estate business. Pete moved to Bradenton, FL in the late 1980s where he was loved and respected by many close friends, and impacted many lives. He leaves behind four sons; Peter, David and his wife, Christine, all of Newton, N.H., Doug of Stow, Maine, and Andrew and his wife, Beth of Chocurua, N.H. He also leaves two sisters; Linda and husband, Richie of Andover, Mass., and Joyce Brown of Dover, N.H.; as well as seven grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. He will be fondly remembered as Uncle "Bucky" by his nieces and nephews, along with many special memories of their time spent at the family camp on Broad Bay, Ossipee, N.H. The family would like to thank his close friends Ray and Terry for their incredible support during this difficult time. A Celebration of Life will be observed on January 13, 2020 at 10:30AM at St. George's Episcopal Church in Bradenton, FL followed by the inurnment at Sarasota National Cemetery. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close